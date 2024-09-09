The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 877,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up about 3.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $108,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,993,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $792,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,562. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.36.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Ensign Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.