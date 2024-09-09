The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $24,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $7,631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after buying an additional 777,863 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 404,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16,334.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 290,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $37.23 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

