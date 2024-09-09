TFS Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. TFS Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 434.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. TFS Financial has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.68.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $191.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,587 shares of company stock valued at $341,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

