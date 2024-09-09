Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,813 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.87. The stock had a trading volume of 140,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,285. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $134.34 and a 52 week high of $254.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

