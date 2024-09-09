Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 55,098 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,098 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.41. 656,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,788. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.