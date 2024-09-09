Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 53,977 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,977 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.56. 230,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,089. The company has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $123.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research boosted their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

