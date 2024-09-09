Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 39,168 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 39,168 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $41,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 978.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 90.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 97,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE CRM traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.67. 355,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,216. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.58. The stock has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,692 shares of company stock valued at $17,380,857. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.