Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 30,953 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,953 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.32. The company had a trading volume of 99,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,493. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $145.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

