Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 26,705 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,705 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in Danaher by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.8% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.13. 113,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,523. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.82. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

