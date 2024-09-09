Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 170,461 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 170,461 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. 1,588,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,878,439. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

