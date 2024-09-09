Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 170,461 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAFree Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 170,461 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. 1,588,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,878,439. The firm has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

