Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $77.67 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,676 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,405,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,755,280,000 after purchasing an additional 544,740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,062,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,893,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,122,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,961,369,000 after purchasing an additional 324,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,860,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,244,158,000 after purchasing an additional 542,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,802,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $11.85 on Monday, hitting $585.03. The stock had a trading volume of 462,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $607.94. The stock has a market cap of $540.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.06.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

