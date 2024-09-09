Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $30.43 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 30,525 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.29. The stock had a trading volume of 278,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,963. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.60.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.