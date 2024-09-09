Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $23.66 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,086 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $516.32. The company had a trading volume of 67,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $521.50. The company has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $486.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

