Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $18.81 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,140 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.39. The company had a trading volume of 149,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,099. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

