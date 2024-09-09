Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $77.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TCBI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $67.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 14,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 14,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $279,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 547,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 506,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 221,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $11,489,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

