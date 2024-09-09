Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.28% from the stock’s previous close.

HLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.54.

HLLY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 116,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,189. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $373.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Holley had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,228.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,997 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 1,717.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 582,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Holley by 52.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 334,940 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 37.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 306,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

