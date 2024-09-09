Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 3,244,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,510,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,200.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,309 shares in the company, valued at $560,692.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,200.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,309 shares in the company, valued at $560,692.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $442,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,777.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,136 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

