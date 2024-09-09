TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stake Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,024,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827,471 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $111,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TEGNA by 43.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 325,881 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 65.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 98,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE TGNA opened at $13.49 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

