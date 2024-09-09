Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 347.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.57).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.73) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Team17 Group

Team17 Group Stock Up 1.5 %

About Team17 Group

TM17 stock opened at GBX 229.90 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.20. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of £330.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7,553.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31.

(Get Free Report

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.