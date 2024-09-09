Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 347.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.57).
TM17 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.73) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
