TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.99

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$63.99 and last traded at C$63.85, with a volume of 50098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$63.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$58.38.

The firm has a market cap of C$66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.3133803 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 17,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.71, for a total value of C$1,074,049.58. In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 17,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.71, for a total transaction of C$1,074,049.58. Also, Director Greg Grant sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.62, for a total transaction of C$751,384.80. Insiders sold 65,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

