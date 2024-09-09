Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

TMHC stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,347,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

