Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $191.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $191.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.55.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.87. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 731,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

