T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Stock Position Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000.

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $31.37 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

