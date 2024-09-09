Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of SNV opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

