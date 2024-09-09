Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 2.4%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.42. 315,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,553,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

SYM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $184,122.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,358 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 418.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Symbotic by 1,347.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,568,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

