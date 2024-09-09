Susquehanna Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $85.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. Okta has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.13.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,173 shares of company stock worth $32,765,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.