Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $405.78 and last traded at $395.63. 2,594,282 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,414,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $650.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $950.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $790.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $664.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $817.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Shares of Super Micro Computer are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

