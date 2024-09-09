Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $500.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $950.00.

SMCI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and issued a $454.00 price objective (down from $729.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered Super Micro Computer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $693.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura lowered Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $790.00.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $386.46 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $664.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $817.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Super Micro Computer shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

