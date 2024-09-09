Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 3.7%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.47 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 2,430,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 12,805,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $710,317.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,210,099.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,478.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $710,317.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,210,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,293 shares of company stock worth $3,249,709 in the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sunrun by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,860,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

