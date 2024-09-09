Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Raised by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 3.9% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $37.32 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Suncor Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

