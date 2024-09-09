Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

SLF stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.65.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.587 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.