Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells $33,900.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Gyurci sold 307 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $3,834.43.

Shares of SNCY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.67. 609,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

SNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 252,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 61,558 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

