Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 292 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $41.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

