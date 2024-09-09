Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,373 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 6.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $963.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

