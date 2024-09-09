Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Summit Therapeutics traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 3520758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMMT. Citigroup raised their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.69 and a beta of -0.99.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

