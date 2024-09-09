Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $6.16 on Thursday. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $9,301,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 193,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 18.2% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,968,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 918,703 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP grew its holdings in Stratasys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 150,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

