Stonekeep Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 640,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,521,000 after purchasing an additional 130,427 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.60.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

