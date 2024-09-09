Stonekeep Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $496.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.