StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $4.06 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

