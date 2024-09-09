StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NERV opened at $2.61 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.14.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

