StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $6.58 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 163,809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after acquiring an additional 328,781 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

