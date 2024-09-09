StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $280.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.37.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 million. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Paulette Lemon sold 2,401 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $37,431.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 127,969 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 69,384 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

