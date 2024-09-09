Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,179 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,145 call options.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.05. 520,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,480. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The company had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a negative return on equity of 79.11% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Forward Air by 413.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 33.5% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

