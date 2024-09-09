Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $51.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50. Celsius has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

