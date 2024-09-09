Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SF. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,496. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stifel Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,815,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,443,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.