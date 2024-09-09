Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WEN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Wendy’s stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,728,745.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

