Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
SPLP opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
