Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 145840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Star Diamond Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The stock has a market cap of C$27.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Star Diamond Company Profile

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

