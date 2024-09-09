Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Holdings Increased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,629. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

