Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CXM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in Sprinklr by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

